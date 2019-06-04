Denver election results

Aspen man found dead after apparent snowmobile accident

Aspen, Colorado

ASPEN, Colo. — A longtime member of the Aspen community has died as a result of an apparent snowmobile accident.

The Aspen Times reports that 59-year-old Jerome Hatem was discovered late Monday underneath a snowmobile on the back side of Aspen Mountain.

Authorities say Hatem’s death appears accidental and likely occurred Sunday night.

The newspaper reports that Hatem was a past president and organizer of the Gentlemen of Aspen rugby club.

Authorities say a resident told sheriff’s deputies he heard a snowmobile between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the man saw the snowmobile overturned uphill from his home the next morning but did not investigate until about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the man “thought someone rolled it and walked home.”

The official cause of death remains under investigation.

