Afternoon thunderstorm pattern continues

DENVER -- The normal pattern of dry mornings and isolated afternoon thunderstorms continues all week and weekend.

Highs on Tuesday across the Front Range will reach 82 degrees.

The mountains can expect dry mornings and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The high-altitude snowmelt continues into the weekend. Freezing levels jump to 14,000 feet during the afternoons.

The chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday is a little higher at 40% across the Front Range. Then it's back to 20% chances on Thursday through Sunday.

A cold front arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs drop into the 60s on Sunday and 70s take hold most of next week.

