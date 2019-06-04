× 2 sentenced in Edgewater murder of 27-year-old picking up barbecue

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two men were sentenced to life in prison for a robbery crime spree and shooting death of a 27-year-old man who was picking up dinner in Edgewater.

Devon Howard, 21, was sentenced to life in prison plus 279 year and Caleb Vigil, 20, was sentenced to life in prison plus 118 years, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

On April 29, a jury found the two guilty of several counts, including first-degree murder in the death of Andrew Jenicek.

“Hopefully the sentencing of these two men helps the Jenicek family move forward,” District Attorney Pete Weir said. “Regardless of our attempt to bring them to justice in this senseless murder, it still will not bring Andrew Jenicek back to those who loved him.”

On April 5, 2018, Jenicek was picking up barbecue when he was approached by Vigil in the parking lot at West 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Edgewater.

Prosecutors said Vigil attempted to rob Jenicek and shot him in the chest.

Vigil got back in a vehicle driven by Howard, who ran over Jenicek as they sped away. Jenicek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Howard and Vigil then went to a house in Arvada where Howard knew a pregnant woman who lived there with her child.

Howard fired shots into the bedroom to intimidate and retaliate against her because she was a witness in another proceeding, prosecutors said.

The woman was not injured and the child was out of the house at the time of the shooting.

The next day, Vigil and Howard committed an armed robbery at a mobile phone store in Lakewood, robbing customers and the clerk at gunpoint.

During testimony at the trial, jurors were told Vigil and Howard had made statements that they were out to “make some money” on a gun they had acquired.

Vigil and Howard were tried together. After 10 days, the jury deliberated 2 1/2 days before returning guilty verdicts.

Vigil was convicted of 16 counts, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, numerous counts of attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit murder.

Howard was found guilty of 18 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, numerous counts of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated intimidation of a witness and retaliation of a witness.