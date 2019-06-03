× Police identify man arrested for indecent exposure in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police have released the name and photo of a man arrested for indecent exposure after allegedly touching himself inappropriately and running after a jogger.

Westminster Police say the suspect is 29-year-old Michael James Kellogg.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. on May 22 to Big Dry Creek Trail west of Highway 36 near the tunnel, police said.

A female said she was running east on the trail west of Highway 36. As she approached the tunnel under the highway, she said she saw a male step off the trail.

As the female got closer, police said the male touched himself inappropriately and began to run after her.

The female yelled for two other runners in the area and called police as the male fled the area.

The victim pointed in the general direction where the suspect fled and officers found someone who matched the description, police said.

After reviewing cameras in the area, the male was identified as the suspect and arrested, police said.

Police said there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Anyone who feels they might be a victim of inappropriate behavior in the area is asked to call police at 303-658-4264.