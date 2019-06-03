× One killed in shooting near downtown Denver

DENVER — One person was killed in an early-morning shooting on Monday, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened near 21st and Champa streets near downtown Denver.

Traffic was closed on 21st between Curtis Street and Broadway and Curtis Street was closed between 20th and 21st streets.

The name, age and gender of the victim were not released.

Police did not release any suspect information or said what led to the shooting. The death is being investigated as a homicide.