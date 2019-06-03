Normal thunderstorm pattern settles in; high mountain snowmelt continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- This week features a normal spring-summer pattern of dry mornings and isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The highest percentage chance is Monday at 30%. A few of the thunderstorms could be severe across the far eastern Plains with large hail.

High temperatures on Monday today reach 81 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains follow the same pattern with dry mornings and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s all week.

The freezing level jumps to 14,000 feet each afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday look dry, but Sunday includes a cold front. Highs on Saturday surge into the mid-80s. Sunday drops to 70 degrees.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.