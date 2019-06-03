Nightly closures of Clear Creek Canyon begin for emergency tunnel repairs

GOLDEN, Colo. — Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon will be closed overnight through Thursday for emergency repairs on tunnels.

The 11-mile stretch of road will be closed between Highways 93/58 in Golden and Highway 119 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Crews have to make emergency repairs as a result of a recent inspection that found damage inside some of the six tunnels along the route.

The highway is the main one used for those traveling to the gambling towns of Black Hawk and Central City.

Drivers can take Interstate 70 to Highway 6 and back to Highway 119 or Interstate 70 to the Central City Parkway.