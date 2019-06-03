Lakewood police identify teenager killed in weekend shooting

Daniel Avila (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police have identified the teenager killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Daniel Avila, 17, was pronounced dead and three others were injured following the early morning violence.

Lakewood Police were called just after 4 a.m. Sunday to multiple shots fired reports at West Florida Avenue and South Yarrow Street.

Authorities found two people with gun shot wounds at the scene. Both were transported.

Later, authorities located two other victims, one with gunshot wounds and another who was assaulted. They arrived at the hospital separately.

There is no suspect information currently available but anyone with information related to the crime should call 720-913-7867.

 

