James Holzhauer ends historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run, falls just short of Ken Jennings’ earnings

James Holzhauer was this close to breaking the all-time “Jeopardy!” earnings record, but fell short in the final moments of Monday’s episode.

His historic run came to a dramatic end when he bet too small a sum on what turned out to be a right answer.

When Holzhauer and his opponent Emma Boettcher enter the Final Jeopardy round, he trails $23,400 to her $26,600.

Both correctly answer this final question about 16th-century English playwright Kit Marlowe: The line “a great reckoning in a little room” in “As You Like It” is usually taken to refer to this author’s premature death.

However, Holzahauer only wagers $1,399, possibly assuming Boettcher wouldn’t get it right.

She does. And with her bet of $20,201, she wins.

Holzhauer has won more than $2 million over this 32-game Jeopardy winning streak, but even that pile of prize cash probably won’t dull the full sting of Monday night’s loss.

If he would have won, Holzhauer would have broken the $2,520,700 non-tournament earnings record set by Jeopardy legend Ken Jennings all the way back in 2004.

Holzhauer now holds the number two spots on both the all-time consecutive “Jeopardy!” wins list and the all-time regular season cash winnings list. Jennings had 74 consecutive games.

“I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record,” said Holzhauer.

Holzhauer will return to “Jeopardy!” next season for the Tournament of Champions.

