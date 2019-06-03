FOX31 Exclusive: Family of slain Lakewood teen speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police have identified the teenager killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Daniel Avila, 17, was pronounced dead and three others were injured following the early morning violence.

Lakewood Police were called just after 4 a.m. Sunday to multiple shots fired reports at West Florida Avenue and South Yarrow Street.

Authorities found two people with gun shot wounds at the scene. Avila's family says he was taken to St. Anthony Hospital.

"They took my mom back and my dad back, and he had been shot in the chest. And they tried to perform surgery but it didn't work, and he died on the operating table," says his sister Angelina.

His family says they've been told little regarding what led to the shooting. They believe Avila was with some friends at a house party.

"Nobody should have to go through this pain of losing your kid by gun violence, or any violence," says his mother Consuelo Rivali.

Avila's family says he loved the game of basketball, and played at the rec center almost every day.

They say he had a knack for cutting hair, and was hoping to go to barber school later this year.

"He was taken too young," says his siter. "He didn't get a chance to experience life. He never got to go on a plane, or see the ocean, or do anything. He didn't know what life was yet, and now he's gone."

Later, authorities located two other victims, one with gunshot wounds and another who was assaulted. They arrived at the hospital separately.

There is no suspect information currently available but anyone with information related to the crime should call 720-913-7867.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Avila’s family.