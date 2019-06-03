× Florida man arrested after being caught on camera intentionally running over dog

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Sunday night after he was caught on video running over a dog — on purpose.

Robert Joseph Kayat, 29, is charged with felony animal cruelty, WESH reported.

Video provided to authorities shows Kayat swerve at the dog before running it over.

After the dog was hit, Kayat get out of his truck, kicked the animal and then drove away.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the dog did not survive.