× Denver runoff election in homestretch; ballots accepted up to 7 p.m. Tuesday

DENVER — Tuesday is Election Day in Denver with a runoff in the mayoral race and a handful of city council seats.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. They should not be mailed as postmarks do not count. They can be dropped off at one of several locations across the city.

New voters can also register up to Tuesday and cast a ballot.

Besides the contentious race between Mayor Michael Hancock and Jamie Giellis, voters in five city council districts will vote in runoff elections as well as the race for the city’s clerk and recorder position.

Also, Ordinance 302 is on the ballot. It would require Denver residents be given a vote on whether they want public funds to be used for any future Olympics efforts.