Denver Fire Dive Team suspends search for missing boater due to severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Severe thunderstorms caused the Denver Fire Department Dive Team to suspend the search and recovery efforts for a boater missing since Sunday afternoon.

The suspension of the search of Ward Reservoir number 5 will last overnight.

Denver Police spokesperson Jay Casillas said there was a man on a boat who went missing inexplicably on June 2.

Due to severe thunderstorms, the Dive Team is off of the water for the evening. The search for the missing boater will resume in the morning on Ward Reservoir number 5. pic.twitter.com/IHqVXQlQCU — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 3, 2019

While a Denver Fire rescue team searched the water for the man on Sunday, Denver police were on land checking his home and other avenues to locate him. After those searches were unsuccessful a recovery mission was launched.

Denver Fire said the initial call came in about 2:15 p.m. By 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, the recovery mission had again been replaced by a public plea for help finding 74-year-old Gordon Clyde.

The search was halted overnight and started again Monday before being suspended again just before 4:45 p.m.

The missing man has been identified as 74-year-old Gordon Clyde Ham.

Ham was last seen wearing jeans with red suspenders and a light-colored shirt, according to DPD.

He reportedly walks with "significant disability."

He is described as a 6-foot white man, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities have not said definitively whether they believe Ham is missing or drowned.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-2000.