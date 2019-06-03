Colorado’s Jeopardy champ weighs in on brand-new Jeopardy champ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Jennifer Giles doesn’t pretend to know what James Holzhauer is going through, but she does have some idea of what’s it’s like to win at the TV game show “Jeopardy.”

The Longmont grade school teacher is a three-time Jeopardy participant. She is still in awe of Holzhauer’s run as Jeopardy champ, which ended Monday night at the hands of Emma Boettcher.

Holzhauer fell just a few thousand dollars short of beating Ken Jennings all-time winnings of more than $2.5 million dollars.

Giles, who won $135 thousand dollars, continues to teach the 3rd grade.