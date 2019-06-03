× Cats on Mats

DENVER – There’s goat yoga, rabbit yoga, well not there’s cat yoga. The Denver Animal Shelter is starting up their hour long Cats on Mats yoga class this summer and you can get in and find your center with a little kitty of course.

Cats on Mats is an hour-long yoga class taught by professional, certified yoga instructors and are “supervised” by a team of adorable, adoptable, free-roaming kittens.

Interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure, which is why it pairs so beautifully with yoga.

If you find yourself attached to your particular kitten during class, you’re encouraged to start the adoption process right away.

What: Cats on Mats

When (day and time): Wednesdays 5:30-6:30pm, June 5th-August 28th

Where: Denver Animal Shelter 1241 W Bayaud Ave Denver, CO 80223

Cost: $20 donation to DAS

Tickets can be purchased at: www.bit.ly/CatsonMats2019