× Castle Rock teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student in Texas in 2008

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — An English teacher at Castle View High School in Castle Rock has been freed on bond after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student in Texas in 2008.

On Nov. 28, a female went to the San Marcos Police Department in Texas with a report of a sexual assault in 2008.

She was a student at San Marcos High School at the time and said she had a sexual relationship with a teacher, police said.

Police determined David Guerrero, 34, had sex with the female on about six separate occasions in June and July 2008.

Guerrero was employed as an English teacher and assistant girls soccer coach at the school, police said. He left the school in 2013.

On May 24, police issued arrest warrants for Guerrero for sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student.

Police believe there might be similar victims at the school between 2007 and 2013.

On Friday, Castle View principal Rex Corr sent a letter to parents saying the school became aware of the allegations against Guerrero.

The letter said Guerrero has been employed by the Douglas County School District since July 2016 and has been placed on administrative leave.

Court records in Texas show Guerrero was booked into jail on Friday, posted bond and has been released.

San Marcos is a city of about 60,000 people between Austin and San Antonio.