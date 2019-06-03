Broomfield giving teens free recreation passes for turning in vaping devices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- In an effort to fight teen e-cigarette use, the city of Broomfield is offering free recreation passes for those who turn in their pens.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the Paul Derda Recreation Center, teens younger than 17 can drop off their e-cigarettes in exchange for a free three-month recreation pass to last through the summer.

Broomfield has one of the highest rates of teen e-cigarette use in the state, leaders at the city's Department of Public Health and Environment say.

"We think it’s really important to say that you’ve become addicted by the industry and we’re here to help you in a judgment-free zone," said Jason Vahling with Broomfield Public Health and Environment.

It's one of several efforts from the city.

Among education, the health department has advised the city council on policy changes. Two of those plans, not yet on a city agenda, include raising the age to buy e-cigarettes and tobacco products to 21.

“What we’re hearing from teens is that they’re being marketed, too," Vahling said. "There’s a lot of social media marketing that we see. The second thing is that it’s being concealed in schools.”