Broncos sign offensive lineman Chaz Green

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed fifth-year free agent offensive lineman Chaz Green on the eve of a three-day minicamp that will wrap up their offseason work.

Green has appeared in 22 games in three seasons with the Cowboys and one with the Raiders, where he spent the final month of last season.

Green was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft out of the University of Florida.

He has started seven games in his NFL career, three at left tackle and four at left guard, including Dec. 16 last year against Cincinnati.