Below Deck Med is Hitting the High Seas Tonight

DENVER – A new season of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean is sailing through the French Riviera and if you’re at all sea sick, you might want to take your dramamine now.

Captain Sandy Yawn and her girlfriend Leah stopped by our studio to talk about the ups and downs of season 4 and what to expect this season.

You can also join them tonight for the premier of Below Deck Med –

What: Premier of Below Deck Med

When (day and time): Monday June 3rd 6-10pm show starts at 9pm on Bravo

Where: 1101 Bayaud Ave Towers 2&3