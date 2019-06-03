Below Deck Med is Hitting the High Seas Tonight

Posted 11:05 am, June 3, 2019, by

DENVER – A new season of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean is sailing through the French Riviera and if you’re at all sea sick, you might want to take your dramamine now.

Captain Sandy Yawn and her girlfriend Leah stopped by our studio to talk about the ups and downs of season 4 and what to expect this season.

You can also join them tonight for the premier of Below Deck Med –

What: Premier of Below Deck Med
When (day and time): Monday June 3rd 6-10pm show starts at 9pm on Bravo
Where: 1101 Bayaud Ave Towers 2&3

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.