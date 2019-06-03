At 92, this Colorado softball player is a hit!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD — He very well could be one of the best softball players in Colorado history. His name is Harry Iwakiri and he’s 92.

That’s right: 92-years-old.

"I`m 92, born in 1926. I`ll be 93 in October!” Iwakiri said with excitement.

Iwakiri didn’t start playing softball until 1990 when he was 65-years-old. Before softball, he simply enjoyed running.

"Years ago, when my wife was living, I would carry her backwards up a hill and that kept my legs in good shape,” he said.

Iwakiri is part of a Senior Softball League. His team consists of other men above the age of 70.

“These are Senior Softball World Series rings,” Iwakiri pointed out with pride.

Iwakiri is so talented, he’s collected 17 World Series rings over the years.

"I have a couple of `Most Valuable Player` and `Player of the Game` [rings],” he added

In 2002, Iwakiri was inducted into the Senior Softball Hall of Fame.

As of Monday, he was still playing softball in Lakewood — outrunning pretty much everyone else competing.

“It’s been a good career,” he said with pride.