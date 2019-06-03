Forecast: A stormy weather pattern with afternoon, evening storms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The outlook for the rest of this week is for scattered storms to develop each afternoon across metro Denver and then move onto the eastern plains during the evening.

There is always the threat for lightning with thunderstorms, so remember "when thunder roars, go indoors." Lightning is the biggest threat to us living here in Colorado.

There will also be the potential with some of these storms to produce gusty wind and hail. The thunderstorms should push through metro Denver from between 1 to 5 p.m. and then last on the eastern plains from 3 to 10 p.m. each day.

Those same storms chances will be around for the weekend too. Temperatures do look to cool off with readings this weekend in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Our next chance for a dry day arrives on Monday with some clouds and seasonal temps in the upper 70s.

