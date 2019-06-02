Officials launch recovery mission after man on boat goes missing in Denver

DENVER — Officials with Denver Fire say they are in “recovery” mode after a person went missing on the water in the 4600 block of Evans Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Denver Police spokesperson Jay Casillas said there was a man on a boat and that person went missing later in the afternoon.

While a Denver Fire rescue team searched the water for the man, Denver police were on land checking his home and other avenues to locate him. After those searches were unsuccessful a recovery mission was launched

Denver Fire said the initial call came in about 2:15 p.m.

Authorities have not identified the person involved.

