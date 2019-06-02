× New Rep. chosen to fill State House seat vacated by Rochelle Galindo

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A new representative has been selected to fill the state House seat vacated by Rochelle Galindo, who resigned last month.

The Weld County vacancy committee formed to choose Galindo’s successor voted 6-3 to appoint Mary Young, according to Jerad Suttons, chair of the Weld County Democrats on Sunday.

Young was chosen from among six candidates at a meeting in Greeley.

The committee was made up of the officers of the house district and members of the Weld County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee who reside in the district.