Neighbors Launch GoFundMe for Denver boy who escaped triple homicide

DENVER — As a memorial outside the McDaniels’ family home in South-East Denver continues to grow, a new note is catching the attention of neighbors.

8-year-old Joseph, and his grandmother, who survived an apparent triple-homicide inside the home, has a message for neighbors: Thank you.

A note now pinned to the fence reads: “Dear friends and neighbors, we are very grateful to the support you had, and continue to have, provided to us during this tough time. Your beautiful words for the McDaniels family help carry us through.”

The community recently launched a GoFundMe page, aimed at providing support to the boy and his grandmother.

“The fear that this little boy experienced, and now he has to work through that to try to overcome all he’s been through, this little boy has the heart of a lion,” says neighbor Cheryl Ashmore.

Ashmore says the neighborhood has been busy keeping the memorial clean following strong storms that have moved through the area in recent days.

“I think we need to have this to remind us what has happened,” she says of the memorial. “To remind us that we need to show this family that is surviving how much they’re cared for.”

“I want Joey to be safe forever,” says neighbor Eric Winsor. “He didn’t deserve this, none of them deserved this.”