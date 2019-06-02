More than 100,000 ‘geeks’ turn out for Pop Culture Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of comic fans and cosplay connoisseurs gathered in Denver over the weekend for Pop Culture Con.

Costumed geeks from all over descended on the Colorado Convention Center.

The event has attracted thousands of fans since it began in 2012 when it was called Denver Comic Con.

The title change happened because of league battles over the Comic Con name and a trademark claim by Comic Con in San Diego.

Still, fans say it's all about the fun and fantasy.

"The convention center becomes a place where everyone can be themselves," said Carl Brevik with Pop Culture Con. "You really embrace what you love. Open, honest and share your passion with people who understand you."

"The crowd at Denver Pop Culture Con is amazing," Ginny Di said. "You see people in wide range of costumes, wide range of things and some just to have a good time."

The weekend event offered more than 600 hours of programming spread out over the 1 million-square-foot convention center. Organizers estimate more than 100,000 people turned over the weekend.