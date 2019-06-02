× Large hail, damaging wind expected Sunday afternoon: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Sunday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as severe weather will once again be possible. We’ll start off quiet this morning with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s early in the afternoon as clouds gradually build. Showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up after 1-2 p.m. Our main concern for this afternoon include large, damaging hail. Hail up to 1-2″ in diameter will be possible, which is the size of golf balls to egg size hailstones. Damaging winds over 60 miles per hour, as well as a isolated tornado risk is also included in today’s concerns. Storms will fire up first along the foothills and I-25 corridor, pushing east through the afternoon and evening. Expect a window of 2-10 p.m. for severe weather across the Front Range.

Storms will clear out overnight, as temperatures drop into the low 50s.

This summer-like pattern stays with us throughout the upcoming work week. Expect highs in the low 80s and upper 70s Monday through Friday with showers and thunderstorms possible. Storms will be spotty, and primarily form during the afternoon and early evening hours. Similar to this weekend, the risk for severe weather continues with damaging wind and large hail as the main concerns.

