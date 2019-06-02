× Teenage male dies following early morning Lakewood shooting

One teenage male is dead and three others are injured following a shooting early Sunday morning in Lakewood.

Lakewood Police were called just after 4 a.m. Sunday to multiple shots fired reports at W Florida Ave and S Yarrow St.Authorities found two people with gun shot wounds at the scene. Both were transported.

Later, authorities located two other victims, one with gunshot wounds and another who was assaulted. They arrived to the hospital separately.

Police are still investigating, and there is no suspect information currently available.

W Florida Ave. is closed from W Florida Drive to S Zephyr St., and S Yarrow St. is closed at W Arkansas Ave.

