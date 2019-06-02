× Evening thunderstorms possible, warm and unsettled week ahead

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will continue across the Front Range during the late afternoon and evening hours. Storms Sunday will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Expect showers to clear out overnight as temperatures drop into the low 50s under a mostly clear sky by Monday morning.

A very summer-like pattern will continue for the upcoming work week, as highs soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday. You can expect a chance of thunderstorms each and every afternoon Monday through Friday, primarily from 2-7 p.m. Storms this week will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

As we look ahead to the upcoming weekend, the unsettled weather will stay with us with a slight chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

