Denver’s top sprinter ready for next step in her career

One of the most decorated high school track careers in Colorado history ended in a flash. In her final race at the CHSAA state championships in May, Denver East's Arria Minor tied the state record in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.31 seconds.

"I looked at the clock and then I was just like 'whoa,'" Minor says, laughing. "It was an unbelievable moment, like let me wait for it to change. And it didn't change, so it felt really great."

"As soon as that pops up, the whole stands are just like oh my gosh how did that happen," remembers Michael Tasker, Denver East's co-head track coach.

As easy as Arria makes it look at times - she's also overcome her share of hurdles, including dealing with anxiety throughout her career.

"As I’ve grown and matured, I’ve learned ways to deal with it," she says. "Coach Michael he’s helped me a lot, being able to tell him when I’m anxious and he’ll help me come back down. We do a lot of singing. Sometimes just talking about my negative thoughts and just kind of coming back to reality helps." “There’s a lot of pressure on her and a lot of different people in your ear at times," says Tasker. "She puts a lot of pressure on herself, she doesn’t want to let anybody down. I just try to put that all in perspective for her.”

As she leaves Denver East, it's easy to have a clear perspective on her legacy. Minor has won ten individual state titles and owns a handful of records. Next up, she'll continue to chase her dreams at Georgia, a member of arguably the best signing class in Bulldog track history.

"I really enjoyed my time at East and I definitely want to showcase that at the next level," she says.

"It's a little bittersweet to see her go because she's had such an impact on this program," adds Tasker. "But what she's going to do at the next level, it's going to be really cool to see her in a program like that, to see where it can take her."

Whatever her future holds, it's fair to say that Arria Minor is just getting started.