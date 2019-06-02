At least 1 dead when car collides with motorcycles in Greeley

Posted 7:58 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59PM, June 2, 2019

GREELEY, Colo. — One man is dead and another woman seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into at least one motorcycle in Greeley, according to police.

A 55-year-old man suffered fatal injuries at the scene on Highway 257, just north of Highway 34 business route, according to a Greeley Police Department spokesperson. His identity has not yet been released.

A second woman around the same age was transported to a Loveland hospital, police said.

Police responded to the crash at 5:05 p.m. A red Mustang coupe was traveling northbound when it collided with at least one of what police suspect were three motorcycles traveling together on the highway.

