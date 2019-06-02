1 hospitalized after shooting near Thornton convenience store

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near a convenience store in Thornton Sunday evening.

The call came in from the store at 12780 Colorado Blvd., according to Thornton Police.

According to Thornton Police, a gunshot came from the backseat of a car and struck the driver of the vehicle, a woman who was taken to the hospital.

Three people are detained right now to determine what happened inside the vehicle before the gunshot. No bullet holes were found outside the car. The woman was shot while inside the vehicle, police said.

This story is developing and we will provide updates as we learn more information.

 

