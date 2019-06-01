Thousands show up for American Heart Association Annual Heart and Stroke Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, CO- Heart disease and strokes are two of the leading killers in America. One in three people are impacted by heart disease or strokes in their lifetime.

It's a major health issue and the reason why thousands of people gave up their Saturday morning to be at the Heart and Health Walk put on by the American Heart Association.

“The environment is amazing this morning we’re so excited to be here," Sarah Sandberg with DCP Midstream said. DCP Midstream is a sponsor of the event.

The walk included a 5K, yoga, various vendors, and puppy walk. There was even a spotting from the FOX31 news team.

Dave Fraser and Erika Gonzalez hosted the event. All the proceeds go towards research for hear disease.

Sandberg said, “Heart disease is the number one killer in the United States and I think that ultimately that awareness isn’t quite out there.”

The event is expected to raise almost $2 million dollars. While all the money is great, the event also provided valuable information.

“I was born with a heart condition, I was born my heart on the right side of my body as well as hole in my heart and with only four fingers on my right and so I had to have open heart surgery when I was five months old."

Sophia Montoya said. “I think it’s really important that people know to take care of themselves.”