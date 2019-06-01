× Seasonal temperatures, thunderstorms ahead for weekend

As we head into the first day of June, temperatures will once again stay below average. Highs today will make it into the mid-70s under increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may be severe, producing damaging winds and large hail. A storm or two may linger into the overnight hours, mainly on the eastern plains.

Sunday will offer a very similar forecast, with highs in the upper 70s and afternoon thunderstorms. The type of severe weather remains the same, with large hail and damaging winds our main concern.

We’ll keep unsettled weather around throughout the upcoming work week, with a 20% chance of showers each afternoon. This weather pattern is all due to a large area of high pressure that will include Colorado, increasing our temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday.

