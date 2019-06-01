Local business owners fear backlash from Trump tariffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For more than a year, Eileen Andrews has owned Baker Neighborhood Market; and for more than a year, Andrews feels she has been able to offer her Central Denver customers the best of deals.

She’s not sure for how much longer. Andrews’ uncertainty comes on the heels of President Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on all consumer goods produced in Mexico.

Andrews says items such as avocados, bottled soda and candy are ones that, mostly likely, will see a bump in cost.

President Trump says he will impose the tariffs until Mexico helps slow down the influx of immigrants along the southern U.S. border.

