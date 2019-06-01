× Game of Thrones’ author’s new job will bring him to Denver

DENVER — The author of the book series and hit HBO show, ‘Game of Thrones’, has a new job and it will eventually bring him to Denver.

George R.R. Martin has been named the new, ‘Chief World Builder’, for Meow Wolf.

The Santa Fe based arts and entertainment collective is building a permanent installation in Denver in 2020.

Meow Wolf is well known across the country for ‘The House of Eternal Return’ in Santa Fe, which has been described by some as a ‘demented Disneyland’.

Meow Wolf is full of interactive, unique and stunning artwork.

According to Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek, in the new role Martin will use his storytelling skills to advise on building new ideas and installations — including at the new collective in Denver.

“George R.R. Martin will be involved in the Denver project,” Kadlubek told FOX31.

This past April, Meow Opened it first-ever interactive art-themed ride at Elitch Gardens called, ‘Kaleidoscape’.

‘Kaleidoscape’ has been named by USA Today and the LA Times as one of the top 10 most anticipated rides in 2019.

More than 1.5 million people have visited Meow Wolf since it opened in 2008.

Meow Wolf’s future Denver location will have four stories and 90,000 square feet with 60,000 square feet of immersive art experience. It will be triple the size of Meow Wolf in Santa Fe.

“We’re anticipating 1.25 million visitors a year in Denver,” Kadlubek told FOX31 in a recent interview.

Martin has been involved with Meow Wolf since its inception.