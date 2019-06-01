× Boulder police investigating death of biker

Boulder police are looking into the death of an 80-year-old after he was found unconscious Friday night.

Police were called to the Diagonal Plaza, 2972 Iris Ave., in Boulder, where a man was found unconscious. The man wasn’t breathing when police arrived. Officials attempted but were unable to revive the man.

The man was found with a bike and was wearing a helmet.

Authorities believe the man was riding his bike when he lost control after riding over a speed hump. Police are investigating the death, but do not, currently, believe another vehicle was involved in the crash.

Officials ask that anyone with information call Officer Richard Smith at (720) 438-5408.