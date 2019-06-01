× Another round of storms, seasonal temps ahead for Sunday

A few isolated showers will linger across the Front Range as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Expect drying conditions by midnight as temperatures drop into the low 50s by sunrise on Sunday.

Our forecast on Sunday remains very similar to Saturday, starting with sunshine and a quiet morning. Clouds will gradually build through the midday hours, with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Any storm that forms tomorrow could become strong to severe, with our main concerns including damaging wind, large hail, very heavy rain and frequent lightning. Showers will clear out Sunday night into Monday morning.

The unsettled weather pattern will stay with us through Friday, as afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon. Expect a boost in our temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday in the Mile High City .

