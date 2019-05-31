× Woman reports sexual assault at Red Rocks during ‘Film on the Rocks’

MORRISON, Colo. — A man sexually assaulted a woman in a restroom at Red Rocks Amphitheater during Tuesday night’s “Film on the Rocks” show, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim went to the women’s bathroom in the lower portion of the amphitheater’s north side between 9:30 and 10:00 p.m., where the assault occurred.

When other people went into the restroom, she was able to get away.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-7 to 6-foot tall with dark hair, blue eyes, a stocky build, and a tribal flower tattoo on his right forearm. He was reported to be wearing a dark colored shirt and possibly jeans, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help finding possible witnesses who may have seen the suspect or have any information on the crime.

If you have information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 303-271-5612, or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).