Warmth continues through weekend; scattered storms possible

DENVER -- Temperatures finally made it back to seasonal levels in the mid- to high 70s across metro Denver Friday. We will stay in the 70s for the weekend.

Expect both Saturday and Sunday to start with plenty of sunshine followed by building clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may contain lightning, wind and hail. So, be prepared to move indoors for a short time as storms move from west to east.

We still have warmer 80s in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. I did add a low 10% chance for an isolated storm each afternoon. However, most places look to remain dry early next week.

We will return to the 70s with scattered afternoon storms for the remainder of next week.

