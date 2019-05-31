Want to visit Colorado’s popular mountain towns this Summer? Book now!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASPEN — If you’re looking to vacation in one of Colorado’s popular mountain towns this Summer, you might want to start booking your vacation right now!

Because of the healthy snow season we had, Colorado is expected to have a banner tourism year — which means destination communities like Aspen might fill-up quickly!

“Aspen is a gem,” said Jeff Hanle, Vice President of Communications for the Aspen Skiing Company. "We’re tracking about 1.9% - 2% above last year at this time for Summer. May through September occupancy.”

The Aspen Skiing Company represents several hotels in town and is also the central reservation agency for the entire resort community, according to Hanle.

Hanle said there are plenty of places available to rent in Aspen this Summer, but if you’re looking for a bargain, you’ll have to do some searching.

Most hotels will cost you a couple hundred bucks per night or more.

"But there are places in town that are int he $150 range. So you have a broad spectrum,” Hanle added.

According to the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, there is space available most days in June, but in the peak months of July and August things get tricky.

Regardless, weekends throughout the Summer will be quite busy, with the exception of Sundays, according to the chamber.

The chamber encourages people to consider visiting on Thursdays, which appear to have more availability and lower costs.

You’ll also have to do some investigating if you’re looking to find any Airbnb deals.

"I think there are plenty of options out there,” Hanle said. "And they range from moderate to the most exclusive luxurious place you can possibly imagine on Airbnb.

Long story short: there are plenty of places available in Aspen, but like any good treasure - you have to find them.

