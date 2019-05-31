Virginia Beach police say multiple people hurt in shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at a municipal center has left multiple people wounded. They say a suspect has been taken into custody after Friday afternoon’s shooting and they believe there was only one shooter.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk said the bureau is responding to assist Virginia Beach police. She did not have specifics on how many people have been hurt.

A spokesman for Sentara Princess Anne Hospital told The Virginian-Pilot that one patient had been sent to the hospital and another person was brought to Virginia Beach General Hospital.

A police spokesman told the newspaper the shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal center, which is next door to City Hall.

