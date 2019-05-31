Temperatures continue to warm; mountain snowmelt kicks into high gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be dry mornings and isolated afternoon thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Highs on Friday reach 76 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The normal high this time of year is 77 degrees/

The mountains follow suit with dry mornings and isolated afternoon rain, snow, and thunderstorms on Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

The spring snowmelt at higher elevations kicks into high gear this weekend through next week. The freezing level jumps to 14,000 feet. Rivers and streams will be on the rise.

Temperatures rise into the 80s early next week across the Front Range.

