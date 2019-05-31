Sheriff: Missing Texas child’s remains found in Arkansas

HOUSTON — Houston police say the remains of a child have been found in Arkansas in the vicinity of where a man says he dumped the body of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl.

Houston Police Commander Michael Skillern gave an update on the search for Maleah Davis, who disappeared in Houston.

The search for Maleah shifted to Arkansas after a community activist said the man arrested in connection with her disappearance confessed he disposed of her body there.

Quanell X, a local civil rights activist, says he spoke on Friday in jail with Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, who had claimed Maleah was abducted May 4. Vence told Quanell X he dumped her body in Arkansas.