Rockies fan says no need for more netting after being injured by foul ball at game

DENVER -- After a foul ball at a Chicago Cubs game sent a young girl to the hospital, baseball fans are discussing safety at the ballpark.

One metro-Denver woman says she was also hit by a ball at a Rockies game a few weeks ago when the Rockies hosted the Nationals.

“Top of the third inning, that was end of the game for us," Linda Pechar said. “The National player hit a line drive and it hit me smack in the forehead.”

Her friend said there was lots of blood.

“They said I had a concussion," Pechar said.

With multiple incidents like this around the league, there's now talk of more netting at stadiums.

“I don’t think there’s anything really that could be done because you don’t want to look at a game through a screen," Pechar said.

The Rockies gave Linda and her friends another set of tickets to a future game of their choice.