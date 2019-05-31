Restaurant Report Card: Owner says employee issues led to failing score

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Uptown, one failed location in Arvada and a winner in Westminster.

Waffle Brothers Pub Style (Uptown location)

The Uptown Denver location failed with nine critical health code violations in April. The mistakes include:

Mice droppings

30 pounds of chicken wings were thrown out for being held at the wrong temperature

Sanitizing solution was too weak to work

An employee handled money, then food

Owner John Power sent an email about the corrections that says in part:

“A number of the violations were due to employee error/oversight and have been thoroughly addressed thru follow up training and dialogue...., I am proud to say in our 12 years of business as a locally owned and operated Denver-based company, we have had Zero food born illness claims. We take our Food Safety and Employee Safety very seriously.”

This Waffle Brothers is located at 1707 N. Lafayette St. in Denver.

Sasuke Ramen

The Arvada location scored eight violations in May. Among the violations:

No certified food manager on site

No signs reminding employees to wash their hands

Raw meats were stored over ready-to-eat food

When no one returned our calls, we stopped by the Wadsworth Boulevard location and the owner told us she couldn’t speak English.

FOX31 then received a comment that says, "...as indicated in the follow-up inspection report, the Sasuke Ramen restaurant has remediated all issues and no concerns noted.”

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Westminster location)

Our “A” goes to the Westminster location of Applebee's for two perfect inspections in a row.

“From day one we concentrate on cleanliness and food safety and it just happens every single person, every single manager, it’s just a daily focus," general manager Darlene Balfour said.

Cheers to the grill and bar for a job well done.

“I thought it was amazing. I’m very happy, I’m very pleased. I didn’t do this alone. Obviously, I did it with all my team. My managers and my staff," Balfour said.

Applebee’s is located at 9010 Wadsworth Pkwy.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

