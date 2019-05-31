Pop Culture Con kicks off in downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of comic fans and cosplay connoisseurs will be in Denver this weekend for Pop Culture Con.

Costumed geeks from all over will be at the Colorado Convention Center for the weekend event.

The event has attracted thousands of fans since it began in 2012 when it was called Denver Comic Con.

The title change happened because of league battles over the Comic Con name and a trademark claim by Comic Con in San Diego.

Still, fans say it's all about the fun and fantasy.

"The convention center becomes a place where everyone can be themselves," said Carl Brevik with Pop Culture Con. "You really embrace what you love. Open, honest and share your passion with people who understand you."

"The crowd at Denver Pop Culture Con is amazing," Ginny Di said. "You see people in wide range of costumes, wide range of things and some just to have a good time."

The weekend event will offer more than 600 hours of programming spread out over the 1 million-square-foot convention center.

The event goes through Sunday. Doors open each day at 10 a.m.