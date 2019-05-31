Pedestrian killed after being hit by driver on I-25 in Denver

DENVER -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver on Interstate 25 early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.
The female was killed after being hit on the interstate south of Hampden Avenue about 1 a.m., police said.
Southbound Interstate 25 was closed at Hampden Avenue for the investigation. The interstate reopened about 4:50 a.m.
The name and age of the person killed were not released. Police said the driver remained at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
