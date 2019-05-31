Pedestrian killed after being hit by driver on I-25 in Denver

Posted 4:53 am, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15AM, May 31, 2019

DENVER -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver on Interstate 25 early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The female was killed after being hit on the interstate south of Hampden Avenue about 1 a.m., police said.

Southbound Interstate 25 was closed at Hampden Avenue for the investigation. The interstate reopened about 4:50 a.m.

The name and age of the person killed were not released. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.648609 by -104.916278.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.