Nuisance home that caught fire in Littleton to be demolished

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The city of Littleton will start demolition Friday on a home that has been determined to be a nuisance and caught fire earlier this year.

The first step will be to go inside the home in the 7800 block of South Windermere Circle and pull out anything that's salvageable. Then crews will knock down the home.

The home caught fire in March. A neighbor said a week before, gas was leaking from the home, which was on the city's radar for safety concerns for years.

The home has been cited with code violations since 2012. In 2018, it was deemed uninhabitable.

In January, the homeowner, David Lynch, said he had been locked out of the house by the city since April 2013.

After the home caught fire, the city declared it a dangerous structure. Lynch had the chance to appeal the decision but officials said he never did.