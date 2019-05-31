Man gets 48 years in prison for killing estranged wife in Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who shot his estranged wife to death in western Colorado has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports 30-year-old Gustavo Olivo-Tellez was sentenced Wednesday for the October 2016 death of 28-year-old Blanca Salas, who was shot four times in the stomach and face.

Prosecutors say Olivo-Tellez killed Salas at her apartment near Glenwood Springs, threw the gun into a river and fled to Grand Junction with his girlfriend.

He was charged with first-degree murder but was convicted of second-degree murder after his attorneys argued he was intoxicated and didn’t act with deliberation or intent.

Olivo-Tellez is wanted in Michoacan, Mexico, for a pedestrian death about a decade ago.

District Attorney Jeff Cheney says Mexican authorities want to prosecute him, but they’ll have to wait until he completes his sentence.

