Man charged in 1995 slaying in Aurora acquitted

Posted 5:05 pm, May 31, 2019, by

Jimmie Crank Jr

AURORA, Colo. — A jury has acquitted a man charged in a fatal stabbing in Aurora more than two decades ago.

The Aurora Sentinel reports 43-year-old Jimmie Crank Jr. was found not guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Michael Nilsson. Crank, who was jailed for nearly two years, has been released.

Nilsson was last seen alive when his brother drove him to a movie theater Sept. 21, 1995. He was found dead in a middle school parking lot in Aurora the following day with four stab wounds to the back.

Crank was arrested on a drug charge in May 2016, and investigators say DNA linked him to a cigarette butt and coins found at the school. Public defender Andrea Kremer argued that “DNA at the scene is not equal to murder.”

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.